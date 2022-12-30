By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Luka Doncic will step on the court Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs likely still smoldering. No one is having a hotter stretch right now in the NBA than the Slovenian Dallas Mavericks superstar. It was not that long ago when he skewered the New York Knicks for a 60-point triple-double that no one in the NBA had ever pulled off before.

After beating the Knicks, Luka Doncic only scored a relatively gentle output of 35 points on Thursday night’s 129-114 home win against the Houston Rockets. Doncic also added 12 rebounds and 13 assists for yet another trip-dub. He’s probably the last player Gregg Popovich would like to face at the moment, but his Spurs have no choice but to deal with him on the floor before the weekend.

In true Popovich fashion, the Spurs head coach dropped a hilarious response when asked if his team could manage to slow down Luka Doncic (via Raul Dominguez Jr.)

Pop was asked if Spurs could hold Mavs superstar Luka Doncic under 60 points after he blitzed the Knicks for 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Pop said absolutely (tongue-in-cheek)! “We are holding Luka under 50,” he said, playfully slapping his palm on the table. “Quote.”

The Spurs don’t seem to be well-equipped against the brewing storm that is Luka Doncic. They are last in the NBA with 120.3 points allowed per game and despite winning Friday against the New York Knicks, 122-115 at home, still had Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley torching them for a total of 77 points.

Doncic is averaging 40.4 points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field in his last five games.