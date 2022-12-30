By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in the NBA, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley combined for 77 points tonight, and are the 1st pair of teammates in Knicks history to each have 35 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the same game.

Randle towered in the game with 41 points on 14-for-27 shooting from the field to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists in 43 minutes, while Quickley unloaded 36 points on 12-for-27 shooting with seven boards, seven assists, and a steal in 43 minutes of floor duty. Somewhere, John Calipari must be smiling proudly over the work his former Kentucky Wildcats players displayed, albeit in a loss.

Randle and Quickley dominated possessions for the Knicks, taking 54 of the team’s 90 attempts from the field between themselves. They took more shots than the entire Spurs team in that game, with San Antonio going 45-for-88 from the floor.

With Jalen Brunson sidelined with right-hip soreness, the Knicks weren’t at their full power against the Spurs, but that still shouldn’t be an excuse for the over-concentration of shots on Randle and Quickley and the lack of ball movement that could’ve resulted in a more diverse offensive attack for New York, which saw its losing streak get extended to five games.

The Knicks will get back to it on Saturday when they pay the Houston Rockets a visit.