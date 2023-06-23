With their selection of French wunderkind Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs have seemingly ushered the next generational superstar into the league. Names like LeBron James or Tim Duncan get thrown around in an attempt by pundits to find a prospect with as much hype and as many expectations as the newest member of the Spurs.

While such comparisons may be apt, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich isn't about to add any more pressure on Wembanyama to live up to any of these lofty expectations. Popovich had some wise words to say about Wembanyama during the NBA Draft, per HoopsHype.

Gregg Popovich: "He's not LeBron or Tim or Kobe or anybody else, he's Victor and that's who we want him to be." pic.twitter.com/DorLG4rRJo — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 23, 2023

“Because of all the hype, he'll have a target on his back. More than O's and X's to begin with, we'll be most interested in setting a framework, an environment where he's comfortable. Where he can be Victor. He's not LeBron or Tim or Kobe or anybody else, he's Victor and that's who we want him to be.”

Popovich wants Wembanyama to be as comfortable as possible with the Spurs, given the weight of expectations that are surrounding him- though they don't seem to bother him much anyway.

The Spurs head coach emphasized that the NBA Draft's number-one overall pick is not LeBron James, Tim Duncan or Kobe Bryant. Really, who is?

But in a way, it's good that Wembanyama is his own player, as the NBA has never seen anything like him before.

A 7-foot-4-inch center who can score from anywhere, put the ball on the floor and drive, defend and rebound the ball. Wembanyama is a guard in a center's body.

But before the Spurs put all those skills to work on the court, they will make managing expectations a priority.