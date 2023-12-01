The San Antonio Spurs lost their 13th game in a row on Thursday night, but there were a few bright spots to another disappointing defeat.

It's been a recurring theme for the San Antonio Spurs and it hit again on Thursday night vs. the Atlanta Hawks. The Silver and Black got out to a double digit lead only to lose it and the game.

The 137-135 loss to the Hawks ties the second longest losing streak in franchise history. The 1988-89 version of the Silver and Black lost 13 straight games. That was the the season before David Robinson's rookie year. The Admiral is the first of three incredibly talented big men, with Victor Wembanyama being the latest, the Spurs have had the fortune of landing every time they've had the top overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Hawks star Trae Young was fantastic on Wednesday night with 45 points. Former Spur Dejounte Murray added 24. Here are 3 takeaways from the Spurs end on the latest setback of a string that started on November 5.

Wembanyama aggressive again to start; status uncertain

Inside of four minutes into the game, Victor Wembanyama had eight points. His first three came in a way that exhibits growth through his still very short NBA career. The 7'5 marvel drove the basket, felt the contact and not only followed through with control but also lowered his shoulder, shielding Hawks center Clint Capela from the ball and from blocking the shot. When Wemby's upper body came back up near the basket he put the ball through the rim and then connected on the free throw as well for the Spurs.

Wembanyama's pace tailed off. He finished with 21 points, only three of which came in the fourth quarter. It actually reverses a Wemby trademark trend from earlier in the season when he'd start slow before putting together second half flurries, mainly in the fourth quarter.

The star rookie's status for Friday's game at the New Orleans Pelicans is uncertain. He was questionable with hip tightness leading up the Hawks.

Jeremy Sochan shines

This is worth its own piece. And one will come very soon but it should be mentioned here because of a career high 33 points. It was easily Jeremy Sochan's best game of the season and, perhaps, the best game of his career.

“It was his best night. He had a lot of good decisions. He moved the ball well. Guarding Trae Young is not easy. I thought he was wonderful,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said.

The 9th overall pick in last year's draft has been tasked with assuming point guard duties for the first time in his career. A qualifier for last season's Rising Stars game at his natural forward position, Sochan has been honest about his frustration with the transition.

A difference in the pattern

Like earlier in the season in which they lost 22, 19 and 19 point leads in losses during this 13-game losing streak, the Spurs lost another double digit lead and the game. Unlike the last seconds of those games against the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio had an opportunity in the waning seconds. The Raptors loss went into overtime but Toronto outscored Wemby and company by seven.

On Wednesday night, with Atlanta up two with six seconds left in the game, Sochan stole the inbound. On his drive to the rim, Young slid over in front of the 20-year-old former Baylor Bear to take a change with 2.7 seconds remaining that ultimately ended the game.