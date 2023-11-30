The Atlanta Hawks take on the San Antonio Spurs as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Atlanta Hawks go on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we give you a Hawks-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hawks are 8-9, and they have lost two games in a row. Those two games were against the Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers, so they were not terrible losses. However, those are games they need to win. For Atlanta, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are having great seasons. Young is averaging a double-double with points and assists. Murray is scoring just under 20 points per game, but he plays good defense, and can grab his fair share of rebounds. As a team, the Hawks put up 122.5 points per game, so there is no lack of scoring in Atlanta

The Spurs have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA. San Antonio is 3-14, and they have lost their last 12 games. Victor Wembanyama has been the best player for the Spurs. He is scoring almost 20 points per game while grabbing 9.5 rebounds, as well. Devin Vassell is the second leading scorer, but Keldon Johnson is having the better season. Johnson scores 16.6 points per game, grabs 6.2 rebounds, and collects 4.3 assists. Wembanyama is questionable in the game, and Jeremy Sochan is probable.

Atlanta Hawks: -7.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 247.5 (-110)

Under: 247.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Spurs

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Hawks score 122.5 points per game. That puts the Hawks second in the NBA in that category. This is how they will need to score if they want to cover the spread in this game. The Spurs have the third-worst scoring defense in the NBA. They allow 123.4 points per game, and that is a big reason for their long losing streak. The Spurs also allow the second-highest field goal percentage, second-highest three point percentage, and teams shoot the eighth-most free throws against the Spurs. The Hawks should have no problem putting up a big offensive game in this one.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio gives up a lot of points. To go along with that, the Spurs score just 110.5 points per game. Without Wembanyama, the Spurs will have some trouble scoring. However, the Hawks have the fifth-worst scoring defense in the league. They allow 121.5 points per game, and teams have the fourth-best field goal percentage against them. The Spurs, as mentioned, do not score as much, but they should be able to have a decent game scoring wise. If the Spurs can get good games out of Johnson, and Vassell, they should be able to cover the spread.

The Spurs are the underdogs in this game, and it is for good reason. Wembanyama is most likely going to be out for the game with tightness in his hip, Without him, the Spurs are going to take a hit. The Hawks are going to be at full strength, and they should have a big night. I am going to take the Hawks to cover the spread in this one.

Final Hawks-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Hawks -7.5 (-110), Under 247.5 (-110)