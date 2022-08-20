Harry Kane sets unforeseen Premier League record with winner vs. Wolves

Tottenham secured an important victory on Saturday against Wolves, running out as 1-0 winners thanks to none other than talisman Harry Kane, who headed home in the 64th minute.

In the process, the Englishman hit 185 goals, the most by any player ever in the top flight with a single Premier League club, surpassing Sergio Aguero:

The most goals for one club in Premier League history ✨@HKane, take a bow 👏 pic.twitter.com/v7UG6EIzQ9 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 20, 2022

This is just the definition of what Kane means to Spurs. Without him, this club is mid-table every single season. Since joining Spurs in 2009 and full-time in 2014 after several loan spells, he’s been absolutely clinical and the focal point of their attack.

In three appearances this term, Harry Kane already has two goals to his name. The next record he’ll be chasing is the all-time leading scorer in EPL history, currently held by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, who is at 260. Wayne Rooney sits at 208.

Spurs are now unbeaten in 2022-23 and couldn’t have asked for a better start, even salvaging a draw with Chelsea last weekend in a heated affair at Stamford Bridge.

This is what Harry Kane had to say after making history:

“It’s been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League. Hopefully many more years to go,’ Kane told BT Sport after the match. ‘I always love scoring. The most important thing is winning games. Credit to the boys, they dug deep. We need to start games better. We need to improve. But the sign of a good team is winning when you don’t play at your best.”

Many more goals are sure to come from Kane as he hopefully guides Spurs to a top-four finish.