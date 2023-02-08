On Monday, San Antonio Spurs star forward Keldon Johnson put together a very efficient scoring performance against the Chicago Bulls. He scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field and grabbed two rebounds in a resounding 128-104 Spurs loss. So when the Spurs visit Scotiabank Arena to play Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, every Spurs fan will surely be dying to know: Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Keldon Johnson injury status vs. Raptors

The Spurs have Johnson listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to an ankle injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Tre Jones (left foot soreness), Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness), Jeremy Sochan (low back soreness), Devin Vassell (left knee procedure), and the newly acquired Dewayne Dedmon (not with team) will all sit out for San Antonio.

Johnson, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Spurs organization. He’s averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 48 appearances this season (all starts).

While Johnson is enjoying a career year in almost every statistic, his scoring efficiency is down compared to years prior — his current 44.1% field-goal percentage is the lowest of his career by a wide margin.

Don’t expect the Spurs to steal a game on the road against the Raptors Wednesday, with or without Johnson in the lineup. After all, the Spurs own the second-worst road record in the league at 5-19. But with regard to the question, Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is maybe.