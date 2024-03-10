The San Antonio Spurs are building something special with their team. While they aren't getting a lot of wins, they are building up some of their players as building blocks for the future. While most of the attention is on Victor Wembanyama (and rightfully so), there should be more discourse about Jeremy Sochan.
Billed as a defensive specialist, Sochan has slowly built a solid arsenal on offense as a playmaking forward with some scoring skills. Remind you of someone? The Spurs forward has been compared to peak Draymond Green due to their similar playstyles. While Sochan looks up to Green, he also said that he wants to more than him, per @JeffGSpursZone on X.
“”I can become more than Draymond Green. But I always admire him when he talks to me and stuff. I always listen to him and just have open ears,” – Jeremy Sochan on Draymond Green #nba #dubnation #porvida #gospursgo”
With Wembanyama occupying the center position, Sochan has been playing the four mostly. Improvements to his three-point shooting (32% from 24%) and his assists (3.4 from 2.5) make him a much better complement to the Spurs rookie star. Of course, his defense hasn't waned as well, adding a perimeter defender to pair with Wembanyama's shot-blocking presence.
The Spurs right now are not in a position to compete for even a Play-In Tournament. Not even close: they are dead-last in the Western Conference and are close to being mathematically eliminated. Still, this season is all about finding the gems on their young roster. The Spurs hope that Wembanyama and Sochan can be two of those cornerstones.