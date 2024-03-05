Victor Wembanyama's teammates are just as impressed as spectators, fans and journalists are.
“It's f*****g Vic,” is the phrase San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan used to describe part of the generational talent's prowess. Then again, Sochan and his teammates are growing accustomed to what Wembanyama is doing seemingly every night now.
“I'm not going to lie, it's just Victor. I think we're so used to it. There's still moments where we're like, ‘Oh, what was that, we ain't never seen that before.' Overall, we've seen so much of what he's done and what he can become and what he is going to become.”
Normalizing Victor Wembanyama
With Wemby constantly putting up impressively packed stat lines, ClutchPoints asked Sochan if he ever steps back to admire games like the Spurs most recent one or if he just chalks things up to another performance by the young man many call the greatest prospect ever.
“It's kind of normal for us now,” Sochan said after the top pick in this past summer's draft recorded 31 points, 12 rebounds, 6 blocks and 6 assists in Sunday's 117-105 win vs. the Indiana Pacers.
But that doesn't mean Sochan and the other Spurs aren't still occasionally wowed by the 7-foot-4 marvel.
“Sometimes I know a couple of people on the bench or coaches are, like, ‘oh, why didn't he go get that.' We just know he can do way more than he's doing right now and what he's doing right now is unbelievable. Props to him.”
Wemby's teammates aren't the only ones quick to give Wembanyama props.
“I think at this point in the season, he knows what to expect. I mean the guy's practically unguardable,” Pacers guard TJ McConnell admitted.
“He's going to be the face of the league here in the coming years and has obviously a ton of potential. [He's] someone that San Antonio can build around.”
Wemby as the Spurs' anchor
For now, the Spurs have built their defense around the January and February Western Conference Rookie of the Month.
“Just understanding who we have on the court, just the different personnel we have. Communication, that's number one for me and for I think for every one else on the team. When Vic's in, he's a guy who, we want him to help and everyone else kind of stay back,” Sochan said. “When Zach's in, it's different game plan, schemes. But, yeah, just understanding who we have on the court and communicating that and playing defense.”
For Wembanyama, it's a process that starts with learning from past mistakes.
“We were ready to match their speed, the fastest team in the league. We learn and we compete every game, but now we execute better. This is the difference.”
The Spurs lost 152-111 in Indiana seven games into the season.
“I'm trying to help my teammates even more on defense. This is what the coaches what me to do and cover their [my teammates] back sometimes so it's something I think I've done better.”
It's safe to say Victor Wembanyama is doing many things better.