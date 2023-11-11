Rudy Gobert knows just how much better Victor Wembanyama can be for the Spurs, especially when he's already excellent at such a young age.

Friday night marked the first time two of the best French centers in NBA history would square off against each other, with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs taking on Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves, owners of the league's best defense in the early goings of the 2023-24 season, in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

In the end, it was the Timberwolves that got the victory over a much more youthful and inexperienced Spurs team, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combining for 57 points in their 117-110 victory. But it wasn't as if the Spurs didn't put up a fight; Wembanyama, in particular, had one of the best games of his brief NBA career thus far, scoring 29 points to tie Devin Vassell for a team-high in points to make it a very competitive game.

Victor Wembanyama showed once again why he's one of the most hyped-up prospects in the NBA. Much has been written about his otherworldly physical tools and incredible defensive versatility, but it remains quite the marvel to witness on the basketball court. And Rudy Gobert knows just how much better Wembanyama can be for the Spurs especially as he acclimates more and more into the NBA as the season goes on.

“His positioning is way ahead of the positioning of a rookie. You can tell he is well coached and also that he is studying the game….He is already a problem, but I think he is going to be a real, real problem really soon,” Gobert said of Wembanyama, per Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News.

One part of Victor Wembanyama's game that caught Rudy Gobert's eyes was his incredible composure in the face of adversity, with the Spurs rookie having all the makings of someone who won't shy away from the biggest moments under the brightest lights.

“That’s what he lives for. He lives for those moments and he is a competitor. And he is a winner,” Gobert added.

Of course, Rudy Gobert is happy for his French compatriot, as it bodes well for his national team's future as well. But for now, it's the Timberwolves who are ascending on the league's totem pole at Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs' expense.