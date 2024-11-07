The San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of trying to build a competitive and contending team around budding star Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs are hoping that Jeremy Sochan can be a part of that group, but he recently underwent surgery following a thumb injury.

Ahead of the Spurs' Wednesday game against the Houston Rockets, Jeremy Sochan took to social media to let people know his surgery for his thumb injury was successful, and to drop a little message for the Rockets.

“Man's good! Spurs are playing, let's go! Still f**k Houston…,” Sochan wrote on social media.

The disdain for the Rockets likely stems from the team's budding rivalry as well as an incident during their last meeting earlier this season that involved an altercation. The incident began between Wembanyama and Dillon Brooks and escalated involving other players including Sochan. It also led to Sochan and Fred VanVleet exchanging words the following game.

As far as Sochan's injury, there is no current timetable for his return to the court following surgery. He's an important player for the Spurs and was in the midst of a career season before being sidelined. He initially suffered the injury during the Spurs' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Jeremy Sochan's role with Spurs

Last season, Sochan had a few ups and downs as the Spurs experimented with him at point guard, which is not his natural position. Sochan is a power forward but has displayed some playmaking skills. The experiment didn't go so well though and this season he was moved back to his natural forward position.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Sochan is considered one of the Spurs' building blocks for the future. Before his recent injury, he was putting up career numbers.

The former Baylor star had started all of the Spurs' first seven games at a little over 29 minutes per game. He had been averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.2 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His points, rebounds, steals and field goal percentage are all career-highs.

But with the third-year forward now sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, the Spurs will need someone to step up in the frontcourt. Rookie point guard Stephon Castle took Sochan's place in the starting lineup for the Spurs' game against the Rockets on Wednesday.