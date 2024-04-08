Already missing second-leading scorer Devin Vassell and two-time NBA Rising Star Jeremy Sochan for the remainder of the season, the San Antonio Spurs could be without another of their best players for this final week. Keldon Johnson left Sunday's 133-126 double overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter and did not return.
Gregg Popovich confirmed after the game that his team's third-leading scorer re-aggravated a left foot injury that had plagued him for the better part of two weeks.
With just four games left in a season in which the Silver and Black sport one of the NBA's worst records, the lottery looms for a franchise looking to rebuild around generational talent Victor Wembanyama.
Spurs teammates feel for Keldon Johnson
Sunday's game was Johnson's first action of the month. Because of a left foot sprain, he missed three contests against the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, and New Orleans Pelicans. Before that stretch, he didn't play in a game at the Utah Jazz on March 25.
“Keldon, he's a one-of-a-kind player for me, to this team at least. He's the heart and soul of this team,” Julian Chamagnie said.
“He brings a lot of energy. Regardless if he's scoring or not, his presence is definitely felt on both ends of the floor so losing him, it definitely hurt us. We were able to stay in it so credit to the guys who came in and replaced [him] and stepped up. It always hurts to lose somebody, ” the Spurs forward continued.
Before exiting with 7:28 to go in regulation, Johnson scored 7 points and grabbed 4 rebounds through 24 minutes in a rare start.
“Definitely sucks. I feel awful for him. He just wants to be out there with us so bad. It's definitely not an easy one for him, knowing the a competitor he is, how much he loves being around the team, especially on the court with us. It's definitely a bummer. I feel for him right now,” Tre Jones said.
“It's tough,” Champagnie added, “It's rough. It's an annoying injury.”
It's just nagging,” the second-year Spur continued.
“He'll be OK, a whole off-season. Lucky for him, the season's coming to an end, it's winding down. So he'll have the off-season to just rehab and get better and take care of it and be ready for next season.”
Johnson bites teammate Julian Champagnie
Before leaving the court for perhaps the last time this season, Johnson accidentally bit one of his teammates.
Keldon Johnson celebrated so hard, that he smashed his teeth into Julian Champagnie‘s forehead & he had to go to the locker room to get the bite marks cleaned up 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/owbQFVSKyl
— Courtside Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) April 8, 2024
“That's a first for me. I don't know, man. I think he wanted that three,” Champagnie continued about the celebratory moment following a shot that gave the 19-59 Spurs a lead vs. the postseason-bound 76ers. “So, he kind of got a little mad at me and bit me.”
“Nah, Anybody who knows Keldon, he's super energetic. It was totally an accident but he's going to have to close his mouth around me from now on,” the Spurs starter continued.
“That was crazy, that was crazy,” Jones added. “Only Keldon would do that, though. Nobody else would do that but Keldon. That's crazy.”
“I'll just stay away from him,” Champagnie jokingly concluded.
His Spurs teammates hope Johnson isn't forced to stay away from the court for a while.