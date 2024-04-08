It's been as common this season as a San Antonio Spurs loss. A Victor Wembanyama stat line that has either never been witnessed before or hasn't been seen in quite some time. With 33 points, 18 rebounds, 7 blocks, 6 assists, and five three-pointers in a 133-126 double overtime loss to the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, the generational talent did it again – becoming the first NBA player in history to record 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ three-pointers and 5+ blocks in a game.
“I was surprised at times what was actually hard in this league and what was actually easy,” Wemby said afterward in assessing what he's been able to do during what's been a spectacular rookie year.
The 43 minutes logged Sunday night represent a career-high for the top pick in this past summer's draft.
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 8, 2024
Victor Wembanyama's big night
The loss to Philly marked the first time Wembanyama reached the 40-minute mark in his young NBA career. Though he's averaging 34 minutes per game through three games in April for a shorthanded Spurs squad, he's averaging 29.4 minutes per contest for the season.
“It felt all right, honestly. No pain. The body's feeling good so it's another improvement,” the 20-year-old phenom said.
Wemby scored eleven points in the fourth quarter. But it was one of his six assists that allowed the Spurs to take a two-point lead with 2.1 left in regulation.
“I’ve been saying this all year long to anybody that’s asked me. He’s a super willing passer,” Julian Champagnie said of a Wembanyama pass that allowed him to put the Silver and Black up 111-109 with a corner three-pointer.
“As good as he is on offense and putting the ball in the basket, he’s very aware that he attracts a lot of attention, and he has no problem trusting his teammates to make open shots and make big shots. That’s what you got to see out there was just him being an unselfish player,” the Spurs forward continued.
Though he directed San Antonio's offense down the stretch, the Rookie of the Year favorite managed only two points in the two overtime periods.
“They just pressured us up even more. You have to give them credit. I had trouble doing everything, catching the ball, not losing it. Even bringing the ball up, they made it tough,” Wemby said of the 76ers defense.
Wemby talks big picture
Wembanyama has only four games left in his season-long introduction to the American game.
“I was expecting really anything. Of course, a lot of challenges, a lot of adversity, but yeah it certainly wasn’t less than expected,” the French Marvel continued.
“You can’t know before you experience it.”
With the loss, the Spurs fall to 19-59. It's been a lesson in demeanor as much as it has in terms of X's and O's.
“I try to stay a little humble in victory and don’t collapse under losses. But I think I’m good, because I would never stop enjoying wins. It might be very intense, but I won’t do it for long because we always got the next game to focus on. So, I think the only time we’ll celebrate a win for many days and weeks is when we win the whole thing.”
Wemby appears to be on his way to proving anything might be possible.