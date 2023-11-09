Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama struggled at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, but Keyshawn Johnson isn't worried

The San Antonio Spurs took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, and that meant rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama's MSG debut. Demand for tickets was through the roof for an early season game, with the cheapest ticket costing $250.

Unfortunately for Wembanyama, he struggled throughout Spurs 126-105 loss; finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds on 4-14 shooting. Wemby was also a team-worst -25 in his 30 minutes of action. Reaction was swift, but Keyshawn Johnson says that everyone is overreacting:

"He’s allowed to have an off night. It’s one game.” Keyshawn Johnson on Victor Wembanyama's MSG debut. (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/Uw3ve08xtp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2023

On Undisputed, Johnson agrees that Wembanyama's performance was disappointing. But he makes the point that the Spurs rookie has played well, and that's he's “allowed to have a bad game.” He observed the Wemby wasn't as aggressive as usual and tended to float out on the perimeter. He also went on to point out that Wembanyama, while having been famous for several years already, had not encountered that level of hype and celebrity before in his career. That could be overwhelming for anyone, let alone a teenager.

Wembanyama struggles were celebrated by Knicks fans, who chanted “overrated” while he was at the free throw line:

Victor Wembanyama getting 'overrated' chants …from Knicks fans 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ULoLSpjfUZ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 9, 2023

Wembanyama definitely didn't live up to the hype for Knicks fans, but he's putting up great rookie numbers so far this season. Through eight games, Wemby averages 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. That's pretty darn good for a 19-year-old.

Hopefully Knicks fans enjoyed heckling Wemby, because it's likely that before long, he'll be dominating at Madison Square Garden, along with every other arena in the NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs next take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night from San Antonio.