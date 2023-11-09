Knowing how well Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama handles adversity, the 'overrated' chants he heard from Knicks fans should be nothing to him.

Victor Wembanyama has been as good as advertised for the San Antonio Spurs to begin his NBA career. Wembanyama has flashed some incredible shot-creation skill for someone who stands at 7'4, he can get a shot up anytime as he can simply shoot over the top of any defender, and he has also been a nuisance in the paint, looming as one of the most difficult players to score on near the hoop. But the perception towards Wembanyama may be taking a wild pendulum swing towards the opposite direction.

Facing the ever-raucous New York Knicks fanbase at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, Wembanyama was receiving “overrated” chants while he was at the foul line, according to Jeffrey Garcia of KENS5 San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama getting 'overrated' chants …from Knicks fans 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ULoLSpjfUZ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 9, 2023

This, of course, is a harsh chant from the Knicks faithful, as, first of all, Victor Wembanyama is only 19 years old, and secondly, it's hard for the Spurs rookie to be an “overrated” player when he's been putting up solid numbers and playing as well as he could amid all the lofty expectations everyone has for him. But this is the reality of the NBA, as Wembanyama will be hearing even harsher jeers from opposing crowds on the road as he gets better and as he becomes a more unstoppable force, which may happen in only a matter of time.

But on Wednesday night, Wembanyama did indeed struggle, perhaps justifying those harsh Knicks chants, at least for one game. The 19-year old Frenchman put up just 14 points on 4-14 shooting from the field, and he was a game-worst -25. But still, it's hard to rag too hard on Wembanyama, especially when the Spurs, as whole, found it difficult against the Knicks.

Nevertheless, greatness always finds a way, and Victor Wembanyama, given how well he tends to take adversity in stride, should only get better from here. And, similar to LeBron James, it's always the great ones who have the best memories. This learning experience at Madison Square Garden should only harden the Spurs rookie, giving them the requisite mental fortitude to soldier on and carry the Spurs franchise to great heights.