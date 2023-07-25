Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson has no doubt in his mind that Victor Wembanyama's arrival will be impactful for the NBA and the San Antonio Spurs.

Johnson didn't hold back in his praise of the French phenom, noting that Wemby definitely has the skills and tools to succeed in the top professional basketball league in the world. The Lakers great also pointed out his influence on the business side of the NBA as he highlighted that Wembanyama–considering all the hype surrounding him–makes the Spurs an interesting team once again after years of rebuilding.

“Man, I was like you got this type of skill and you are this tall [7-4],” Johnson said of Wembanyama, per Los Angeles Times. “It's good for the league. Just think. Nobody would have watched the Spurs this season if it hadn’t been from them drafting him. Now, people are going to be watching their games. So, that’s good for the league. Plus, this kid has skills and he can play.”

While that might be a bit harsh for the Spurs, Magic Johnson certainly makes a great point. San Antonio, with head coach Gregg Popovich leading the way, is more than capable of becoming a playoff team once again. However, Victor Wembanyama's addition definitely gives them more marketability and propels them back to relevance faster than they would taken without him.

The Spurs are sure to make headlines with Wemby at the forefront since that French teen is considered to be the most hyped prospect since LeBron James. Of course the pressure is on Wembanyama to deliver, but the good thing is he's part of a San Antonio organization that is known for its incredible player development system.