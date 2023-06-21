Victor Wembanyama has stated time and again that he's not really feeling the pressure of being the consensus first-overall pick of the upcoming NBA Draft. The 19-year-old has also declared that he's not getting bogged down by being called the greatest prospect of all time. While some might misinterpret this as an overconfident kid who has yet to get a taste of the NBA, the truth is, there's actually method behind this madness.

Speaking on a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Wembanyama got brutally honest on how he's coping with the massive expectations we all have of him. Apparently, the French phenom has a very compelling reason as to why he's not really feeling the weight of all the external pressure:

“I have such high expectations for myself and I'm so determined that the expectations of others are nothing compared to what I place on myself,” he said. “So I really got my goals in sight. It's just nothing can disturb me from it. It's not that hard to deal with it.”

San Antonio Spurs fans are going to love this response from Wembanyama, who is officially going to be their future cornerstone superstar come Thursday night. The Spurs hit the jackpot by winning the NBA Draft lottery, and they will be cashing in on the No. 1 overall pick very soon.

There's a lot to love about Victor Wembanyama as he's undoubtedly one of the most talented teenagers that has/will set foot in the NBA. However, what makes him elite is the type of unbeatable mindset this young man has instilled in himself.