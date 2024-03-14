Perhaps no San Antonio Spurs player has enjoyed a bigger leap in a shorter amount of time than reserve guard Blake Wesley. From a player who'd go back and forth with the Austin Spurs at the beginning of the season to an energetic defender who seemingly throws down a ferocious dunk every other game.
“My mentality is to dunk everything,” Wesley told ClutchPoints following Tuesday's 113-101 loss to the Houston Rockets, in which he drove the lane for a first quarter slam.
BLAKE. WESLEY. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YXiApMJeXf
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 13, 2024
His answer came within a response on whether it's a priority to try to attack with authority consistently.
“It is. Last year I went in there just all scared and timid, didn't really want to really finish. This year, I'm taking a bigger leap. If you see a wide open lane, just dunk everything. So, that's my mentality every time.”
Blake Wesley's progression
Wesley's statistics with San Antonio this season won't make anyone take a double look. In 13.4 minutes per game, he averages 4.2 points and 2.8 assists. While not flashy numbers, they've carved out a role.
“Just going out there and doing my job. Everybody's got a role, everybody's got their job. I go out there and do my role, do my job,” the former Notre Dame star said. “Whatever they want me to do, get guys open, make the right reads, shoot the open shot, attack, be aggressive. That's what I try to do every game. Like you said, try to make a highlight every game.”
It's Wesley's defense, though, that has earned the recognition of his Hall of Fame head coach.
“That's his best skill. He's got to give that to us every night,” Gregg Popovich said of his backup point man.
One of the Spurs' three first-round picks in 2022, Wesley was selected 25th overall. San Antonio took Jeremy Sochan 9th and Malaki Branham 20th. While both earned niches during their rookie seasons, Wesley struggled. Like the beginning of this season, he spent a lot of time up I-35 in the state's capital. He appeared in only 37 games for the big club as a 19-year-old.
“More of a progression for sure. It's a process,” the 6-foot-3 guard said about the difference from last season.
“At the beginning of the year, I wasn't playing. I was up and down in the G League. Kept my focus. Now, I'm here. Trying to get better each and every game. Trying to stay consistent. Doing what they need me to do. Just being me, being myself, and getting better each and every game.”
Wesley, Sochan, and Branham make up only part of a young Spurs core that centers around superstar Victor Wembanyama. While Devin Vassell, Keldon Jones, and Tre Jones have also played pivotal roles for the Silver and Black, it's Wesley who has probably taken the biggest step since last season.
ClutchPoints asked him how often that weighs on his mind as he continues to impress with every outing.
“It's good. I'm blessed. I'm just here to get better, just play hard and do what I've got to do to stay on this time. Be aggressive and thank God for this opportunity.”