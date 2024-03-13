The San Antonio Spurs may be one of the bottom dwellers in the Western Conference this season, but fans have reason for optimism. There hasn't been a rookie with as much hype and potential as the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, since LeBron James. Wembanyama has so far lived up to his hype and is the overwhelming favorite for the Rookie of the Year Award. Recently, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich compared Wembanyama to a former Spurs great, Tim Duncan as per Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News.
“He will make a step-back three and he won't act like it is the first step-back three that has ever been made, ” Gregg Popovich said. “He has just got more or less the Tim Duncan sort of attitude on things. That's just who he is.”
Despite the Spurs being near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, they have been must-see TV thanks to Victor Wembanyama. The No. 1 overall pick has no shortage of highlight-reel and insane type of plays.
The only other times in Spurs franchise history that they had the No. 1 overall pick was in 1987 when they drafted David Robinson, and 1997 when they drafted Tim Duncan. That's pretty exclusive and elite company for Wembanyama to be mentioned alongside.
This season, Wembanyama has been averaging 20.8 points per game, 10. 3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocked shots with splits of 46.8 percent shooting from the field, 33.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 80.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. The Spurs will be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.