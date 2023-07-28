To the surprise of nobody, the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. They now have a potential franchise cornerstone and generational talent. The name of the game now becomes filling out the rest of the roster and providing a solid supporting cast around him. The Spurs have a little bit of a logjam on the roster right now and they're going to have to make some tough decisions once training camp draws near. But they added to their roster in NBA Free Agency this week by re-signing Sandro Mamukelashvili as per Tom Orsborne of The San Antonio Express-News.

Spurs cap busy day by announcing they’ve re-signed Sandro Mamukelashvili. They announced earlier the re-signing of Dominick Barlow to a two-way deal and rookie Sidy Cissoko to a standard contract. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) July 27, 2023

Sandro Mamukelashvili re-signing is likely the Spurs last move in NBA Free Agency for this offseason. He was originally drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and then traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Mamukelashvili played for the Bucks on a two-way contract for one and half seasons before they cut him last year. The Spurs quickly claimed him off waivers and converted his two-way contract into a standard contract.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mamukelashvili played in 19 games for the Spurs last season including seven starts. He was given a role and minutes he was unable to receive with the Bucks. He averaged 10.8 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists with splits of 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 69.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He played 23.3 minutes per game.

It's likely that this upcoming season, Mamukelashvili is a regular in the Spurs rotation.