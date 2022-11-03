Spurs respond to lawsuit from Josh Primo’s accuser

The San Antonio Spurs were exposed on Thursday by former team psychologist Hillary Cauthen, who claims that Josh Primo, who was released last week, exposed his genitalia to her a total of nine times and the organization ignored it until recently, despite GM Brian Wright reportedly knowing all along about what happened. Cauthen is suing both the Spurs and Primo.

Following the allegations, the organization has fired back with a statement on the matter. Via Woj:

Spurs CEO RC Buford responds to suit filed against organization and former Spur Josh Primo pic.twitter.com/uqJlRik1LL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 3, 2022

Matthew Tynan, who covers the team, also offered more disturbing insight about this situation:

“Despite being told multiple times action would be taken and the situation would be addressed, Cauthen said it persisted on. It wasn’t until recent events in Minnesota that the Spurs cut ties with Primo, 10 months after Cauthen’s initial report.”

Cauthen hired Tony Buzbee as her attorney, the same man who represented the women in the Deshaun Watson saga. The most shocking part by far is the Spurs reportedly knew about Primo’s inappropriate behavior but didn’t do anything until last week. They’re denying that of course and we don’t know the real truth at this point but regardless, it’s shady.

According to the lawsuit, Cauthen actually had a meeting with Wright in January and March, voicing her concerns about the situation. However, nothing was done about it. In May, she then met with lawyers from the Spurs, who said an investigation would happen. Just a week later, she was told to work from home while Primo continued to participate in team activities.

A very messy situation and I’m sure more details will be coming out in the near future.