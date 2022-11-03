Josh Primo accuser puts Spurs on blast for costing her ‘dream job’

Josh Primo and the San Antonio Spurs made waves over the past week after the Spurs shockingly waived the 19-year old they made the 12th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Deemed a long-term project, Primo was expected to be one of the Spurs’ core pieces as they try to build the foundation of their next contending iteration.

However, the Spurs cut bait on him after it was reported that Primo had a history of indecently exposing his genitalia to others, including former Spurs sports psychologist Hillary Cauthen, who filed a lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs after the organization failed to take immediate action.

And the supposed details revealed by Buzbee Law Firm, hired by Cauthen to act as her legal counsel, regarding this entire ordeal definitely won’t bode well for Josh Primo’s future prospects as a professional basketball player.

According to Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express, in addition to other instances of exposure that occurred in Nevada and Minnesota, Primo allegedly exposed his genitals “nine times” to Cauthen during “individual private sessions” even as she brought up the incident to the Spurs brass as early as January 2022 after Primo exposed himself to her for the first time in December 2021. Head coach Gregg Popovich was also reportedly made aware of Primo’s actions then.

The Spurs, after hearing her report, then allegedly wanted to “facilitate a discussion” with Cauthen and Primo to “figure out what it was that was compelling him to expose himself to her.”

To make matters worse, it was Hillary Cauthen who was punished for her involvement in this unfortunate situation, as it was her who was “told not to come to the facility” and to merely work from home. And the sports psychologist definitely had enough after the Spurs repeatedly ignored her pleas, saying that Primo’s alleged behavior cost her her “dream job”.

Buzbee Law Firm added that Cauthen’s party will file multiple counts of indecent exposure against Josh Primo.

In the immediate aftermath of the Spurs’ drastic roster move, Primo released a statement to ESPN, saying that a traumatic event in his past may have contributed to his alleged concerning pattern of behavior.

“I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way,” Primo wrote.

Josh Primo recently cleared waivers and is currently free to sign with any team, but it’s doubtful that a team would take on the PR nightmare he’d prove to be.