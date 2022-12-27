By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Utah Jazz on Monday has been delayed for at least 30 minutes due to what the team called a “security threat.”

San Antonio and the AT&T center brass didn’t provide further details on what the security issue is, only announcing that a “potential security threat” has “impacted fans entering the AT&T Center,” per Sarah Todd of Deseret News.

According to various reports, one end of the arena has been shut down, resulting to long lines outside. However, per Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News, no one has been evacuated despite the fact that there are already early bird fans inside the arena. Another report from Todd noted that there was an emergency but no danger.

Players have also since been allowed to return to the court to warm-up minutes later, signifying that the issue might have been resolved.

Both the Spurs and Jazz are coming from their holiday breaks. San Antonio is on a two-game losing skid, while Utah is currently riding a two-game winning streak. The two teams are meeting for the first time this season.

The Spurs are at 10-22 on the year and well in contention to win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. As for the Jazz, they remain one of the most surprising teams of the season. Many thought they would be tanking after trading away superstars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but they are currently fighting for a playoff spot in the tough Western Conference.