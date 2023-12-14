Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama gave the Lakers a glimpse of the future.

Although the San Antonio Spurs have been losing a bunch of games in the 2023-24 NBA season, their future remains promising all because of Victor Wembanyama. Regarded as the next great superstar for San Antonio, Wembanyama is still in the process of figuring out life in the pros, and based on what he's been doing on the floor thus far, it's scary to imagine for the Los Angeles Lakers and the rest of the league just how good his team can become once he fully acclimates himself in the NBA.

Wembanyama even gave the Lakers a front-seat view Wednesday night of his incredible potential, particularly during this wild stretch in the second quarter when he torched Los Angeles on both ends of the floor. Wemby is amazing.

THIS SEQUENCE FROM WEMBY 😤 2 blocks and 2 jams to close out the half 💪 Lakers-Spurs | Live on NBA TV

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is the future

At 7-4 and with the skills he possesses, Wembanyama is just the type of talent who could one day lead the Spurs back to the top of the NBA just like the old times when they were spearheaded by the triumvirate of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker. His combination of length, mobility, athleticism, and defensive capabilities make him a terrifying weapon for the Spurs, who will just have to be patient as they await for the fully optimized version of the Frenchman to emerge.

Going up and looking solid while matched up against arguably the best big man in the NBA today in Anthony Davis should further bolster the confidence of Wembanyama, who entered Wedneseday's game averaging 18.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.8 blocks per outing.