The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their Texas trip as they face the San Antonio Spurs at the Front Bank Center. We're in the Alamo, sharing our NBA odds series while making a Lakers-Spurs prediction and pick and previewing the matchup in full.

The Lakers lost 127-125 to the Dallas Mavericks last night. Ultimately, it was tied at 106 with 6:53 left to play when Luka Doncic made a jump shot to give the Mavs ahead. The lakers trailed by six points with 53 seconds left and simply ran out of time to make a comeback. Significantly, Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 37 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron James added 33 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. Tayrean Prince had 15 points. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves had 22 points and eight assists off the bench. The Lakers shot 53.8 percent from the field, including 51.7 percent from the triples. Additionally, they won the battle of the boards 40-36. But the Lakers also committed 15 turnovers.

The Spurs lost 93-82 to the Houston Rockets in their last game on Monday. Subsequently, they stayed competitive throughout the game. But the Spurs could not catch up. Significantly, Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 15 points and 18 rebounds. Devin Vassell added 14 points but went 5 for 16 from the field. Overall, the whole team struggled to shoot, hitting only 35.6 percent of their shots, including just a paltry 12.2 percent from the 3-point line. The Spurs also shot just 68.2 percent from the free-throw line. Furthermore, they lost the battle of the boards 60-51 and committed 17 turnovers.

The Lakers lead the all-time series 93-92. Also, they swept the Spurs last season. The Lakers won 3 of 4 games by nine or more points.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -2 (-112)

San Antonio Spurs: +2 (-108)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports Southwest and NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers will have to battle through some tired legs. Regardless, they have a rock-solid team that is capable of blowing out the Spurs. It will all depend on how their players do.

The Lakers are fifth in field-goal shooting percentage. However, they continue to struggle from beyond the arc, ranking 21st in 3-point shooting percentage. The Lakers are also still struggling at the charity stripe, ranking 23rd in free-throw shooting percentage. Yet, they continue to excel on the boards, ranking 10th in rebounds. But the Lakers need to do better at handling the ball, ranking 23rd in turnovers. Conversely, they are 10th in blocked shots.

James is their best player, coming in with 25.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 55.1 percent from the field, including 40.5 percent from the triples. Davis is exceptional, with 23.3 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 54.3 percent from the field. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 16.2 points and 6.3 assists per game. Moreover, he is shooting 47.9 percent, including 40 percent from the triples. Reaves has been solid, averaging 14.5 points per game. Subsequently, he is shooting 46.9 percent, including 34.6 percent from the 3-point line.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe. Then, they need to avoid making mistakes with the basketball.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs are struggling in all aspects of the game of basketball. Moreover, they continue to struggle on the defensive end and are not stopping teams. This is a young team going through some growing pains.

The Spurs rank 26th in field-goal shooting percentage, 15th in free-throw shooting percentage, and 29th in 3-point shooting percentage. Furthermore, they struggle on the boards, ranking 21st in rebounds. The Spurs need to do better at avoiding mistakes, as they rank 28th in turnovers. Despite all this, they are seventh in blocked shots, no doubt led by their star rookie.

Wembanyama is the star rookie, averaging 18.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 43.1 percent from the field. The only flaw in Wembanyama's game is the turnovers. However, it is something that is coachable and an issue he can fix. Vassell is averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Likewise, Keldon Johnson is averaging 16.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.

The Spurs will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting attempts. Then, they need to box out Davis and not let him dominate.

Final Lakers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Lakers will have tired legs. Regardless, they should have enough in the tank to eek out a 4-point win and cover the spread.

Final Lakers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -2 (-112)