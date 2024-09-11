The San Antonio Spurs are ecstatic about rising second-year center Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama had an incredible debut season that saw him win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. Of course, the highly-touted center is not perfect and has room to grow. NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal explained why does not think Wembanyama will be dominant in the future.

One key skill that separates the Spurs center from others near his towering height is his ability to shoot the basketball. However, that ability is the reason Shaq does not think Wembanyama will take over like some believe he will.

“Wemby is a great player. But I don't really think you can be dominant when you shoot jumpers a lot. I think if he was an inside player at 7-foot-5, the answer would be yes. But when you shoot jumpers, you're always going to go up and down,” O'Neal said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Shaquille O'Neal's thought process might stem from the era he played in, which was less perimeter-centric than the 2024 period of the NBA. O'Neal was a two-way interior force, something that helped him win three championships with the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant.

At 7-foot-5, Victor Wembanyama has the height the compete in the paint like few others, but his seeming emphasis on jump shots, as Shaq mentioned, might prevent him from reaching his full potential. As easy as it would be to make this prediction, Wembanyama's versatility is a major plus. Fans saw a glimpse of all he could do during his rookie year with the Spurs.

Wembanyama may not be as strong in the paint as Shaq once was, but he will get stronger. He has the potential to be excellent on both the interior and the outside. Wembanyama's future production will tell a lot about whether Shaq's opinion becomes true or not.

Regardless, the former Lakers legend and basketball fans around the world are excited to see what the Spurs center can do as he progresses in his career.