The San Antonio Spurs became a cellar bound team this NBA regular season, and now they find themselves in the same boat as the Golden State Warriors: on the outside looking in for the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Spurs aren't typically thought of as a premier NBA free agency destination, but oddsmakers have recently listed them as a favorite to acquire the services of none other than Wardell ‘Stephen' Curry II of Golden State.
The information came amid speculation as to who the Spurs might take in the upcoming NBA Draft. Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama listed what he was most proud of from the 2024 NBA season.
With the biggest playoff games still on the horizon, the focus for many fans has shifted to offseason talk about free agents and possible new superteams and alliances.
Spurs' Latest Odds to Land Steph Curry
The Spurs are hardly a slam dunk to land Curry if he doesn't end up with the Dubs next season but they are the most favorable destination according to the website BetOnline.
Curry is currently listed with surprising +200 odds to land with the Spurs if he doesn't return to the Bay area. Other teams just behind the Spurs included the Hornets, Curry's father's former team, at +600, Mavericks at +1000, and Celtics at +1200. Bringing up the rear are the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons at +7500 odds each.
Curry's Exciting 2023-2024 Season
Curry did not have his best season ever in 2023-2024 but he did light up the scoreboard on several occasions on his way to a scoring average of over 26 points per game. Curry accomplished that feat at the age of 36 while carrying a Dubs team that was stricken by bad luck and injuries throughout the season to players including Draymond Green and Chris Paul among others.
The Warriors are currently concerned with deciding Klay Thompson's future among other potential roster moves. Thompson had a rough play-in game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night in a losing effort, but Coach Steve Kerr has indicated that Thompson seems like the type of player who should retire as a Warrior.
Time will tell whether the ‘Splash Brothers' will reunite again this coming season or not. A duo of Victor Wembanyama and Steph Curry would be must-see TV, but Klay Thompson would also be a welcome addition. The Spurs might have a chance to acquire either one of the famous Dubs stars, but it seems like a pipe dream to most fans these days — perhaps the Vegas oddsmakers know more than the fans at this particular time.