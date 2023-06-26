Victor Wembanyama has backed out of playing for France in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but he made sure to emphasize that the San Antonio Spurs didn't pressure him to do so.

The no. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft announced Monday that he's not going to join the French national team in their bid to win one of the most prestigious international competitions in basketball, noting that he's going to use the summer to prepare for his first year in the NBA instead.

Wembanyama admitted that he's disappointed as well, but he explained that it's a “necessary sacrifice” to make sure he walks the right path on his development and be able to help France win the title in future competitions.

Of course after Wembanyama made the announcement, plenty of fans were quick to assume that the Spurs had a role in his decision. After all, load management and resting players aren't new to the franchise. In fact, head coach Gregg Popovich and his staff are known for that.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before those accusations get out of hand, though, Wemby also highlighted that San Antonio didn't push him to do so.

“They know what's at stake, but they would have supported me whatever my choice. In the past, as soon as I could go to international competitions, I did. I’ve never been able to enjoy a summer with several months of development for my body. For this new phase of my life, it’s essential. The Spurs staff are ready to make this summer profitable. We can't afford for it to be wasted time,” Wembanyama shared, via NBA.com.

It's quite a bummer that Victor Wembanyama won't feature in the FIBA World Cup, especially since it could have been a huge chance for him to test his mettle against NBA players. At the end of the day, however, his decision makes sense, especially when it comes to his health and development.