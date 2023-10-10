The 2023-24 Rookie of the Year race is starting to heat up. Both the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have lanky big men who have similar styles of play vying for the award. But, the team from Texas seems to be heavily favored in having their young gun win the honor. Victor Wembanyama got massive votes of confidence from the NBA GM Survey. He notched their votes over Chet Holmgren and Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Spurs rookie got over half of the votes for the favorite to win Rookie of the Year from the NBA GM Survey. Victor Wembanyama got a flat 50%. Scoot Henderson is the second-most favored player to win the award. The successor to Damian Lillard's Blazers got 27% of the votes. Chet Holmgren clocked in at third with 20%. This was after he and Wembanyama went toe-to-toe with one another during the NBA Preseason. Furthermore, Sasha Vezenkov rounds out the list by getting the remaining 3% of the votes in the survey.

The future face of the Spurs also dominated the other part of the survey. General managers were asked regarding who they thought would be the most successful in the next five years. Wembanyama got an overwhelming 90% from these voters. For context, Paolo Banchero, last year's winner, only got 31% of the awards.

Hype is not the only thing surrounding Wembanyama. A winning coach and a proper roster around him in the Spurs system could explain why executives think that there would be much success ahead for him.