San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama put together a forgettable performance in his first game of the 2023 NBA Summer League against Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets — but he bounced back in a big way against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The French unicorn scored 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting, adding 12 rebounds, three blocks and a steal over 27 minutes on the court as the Spurs lost to the Blazers, 85-80.

After the game, Wembanyama opened up about his team's improvement and his personal desire to focus on basketball.

“I wish we'd have won the game, I think I could have done more to help my team win this game, but we gotta keep learning,” the 19-year-old said on Sunday night, per ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. “We haven't been playing our best for like three quarters, but in the fourth we were really dominating and it shows a real personality of a team.”

“It's normal to get better every game. Two days ago was my first game. I had so much sh*t with the draft, media stuff, so it just makes sense.” Victor Wembanyama on his 27-point, 12-rebound game in Game 2 for the Spurs after a struggle 2 nights ago. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/n634XA10Bw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

“I think that it's normal to get better every game. Two days ago was my first game. I had so much s**t with the draft, media stuff, so it just makes sense.”

Wembanyama really struggled a few nights ago, scoring just nine points on 2-for-13 shooting with eight rebounds and five blocks against the Hornets. But it's certainly encouraging to see the improvement in Game 2, especially with all of the distractions he's been dealing with since the NBA Draft.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50 percent of my schedule,” Wembanyama explained earlier, per Azarly. “I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over. I just wanna hoop.”

It looks like the more the spotlight gets put in the rearview mirror, the better Victor Wembanyama will play — something he proved in the NBA Summer League on Sunday night.