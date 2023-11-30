The San Antonio Spurs are hoping for the best with star Victor Wembanyama's injury situation, but the outlook is questionable.

The San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed a surge of interest in the team due to the incredible play and talents of Victor Wembanyama, the team's number one draft pick this season.

The man known as ‘Wemby' spoke out on his current level of progress in the National Basketball Association. The Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich has spoken out about his preferences for resting or not resting the towering Frenchman.

On Wednesday, reporter Andrew Lopez revealed the latest information on the injury Wembanyama has been dealing with in recent days. Wembanyama reportedly has right hip tightness and is listed as questionable for tomorrow night's game vs. the Atlanta Hawks at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

One fan responded to the news with a sarcastic comment.

“Questionable shot selection haha,” he said on Twitter after the post was made by Lopez.

Wembanyama is currently averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists on the season on 43 percent shooting. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET tomorrow and will pit the Hawks' 8-9 team led by fellow superstar Trae Young (25.6 points per game) against the last place Spurs, who are 3-14 on the season.

This season hasn't gone according to plan for Popovich's team, but it hasn't been without its exciting moments. Wembanyama's growth on the court as a defender, shooter and leader has been exciting to watch for the legendary coach, the Spurs and their fans.

Recently, Popovich got brutally honest on the hometown crowd's boos of former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard is busy helping to restore the Clippers' success in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, it's up to an ailing Wembanyama and the rest of San Antonio's young players to ratchet up the intensity, and the success, starting tomorrow against the Hawks in what could be deemed a must-win early season game in the Lone Star State.