Victor Wembanyama had a bold statement on his Spurs' growth amid struggles of the Gregg Popovich, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan core.

The San Antonio Spurs looked like fringe playoff contenders at the start of the season. Teams were finding it hard to guard Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and the rest of the squad. A lot of it had to do with how offensively versatile Victor Wembanyama was because of how Gregg Popovich unlocked his skill set. Now, the same cannot be said for the team with 14 losses in their last 17 matchups. The generational big man knows that there is a lot to improve on within himself after their dip in performance, via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

“This is probably the worst Victor we’ll ever see,” was the foresight that Victor Wembanyama shared after they had lost to the Denver Nuggets.

He is able to perform when the brightest of lights are turned on. In the Spurs' unfortunate loss to the Nikola Jokic-led squad, the rookie performed. Wemby notched a clean double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. This was all within just 25 minutes of playing time given to him by Gregg Popovich.

The players around him have a strong next-man-up mentality. Jeremy Sochan was not performing well against the Nuggets defense despite being a starter. This prompted Devin Vassell to step up off the bench. He then delivered 19 points of his own during the 26 minutes he saw on the floor. The Spurs system will surely make him thrive despite some occasional lapses.

If this truly is the worst version of the Spurs' rookie that we will see, great things will be on the horizon for him.