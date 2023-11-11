San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama may have recorded the most impressive block of his young NBA career on Friday.

On Friday evening, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the NBA's inaugural In-Seaon tournament. Wembanyama has gotten off to a strong start offensively to his debut NBA season; however, some fans may forget just what a force the Spurs rookie can also be on the defensive end of the floor.

Wembanyama issued a stern reminder of that fact during Friday's game when he absolutely rejected a shot attempted by Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Wemby with the MONSTER REJECTION 😳 🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament pic.twitter.com/y9RLYMrL2c — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 11, 2023

To be clear, Karl-Anthony Towns is by no means a small individual. By normal human standards, in fact, he's somewhat of a giant. However, in the above highlight, Victor Wembanyama essentially made Towns look like a small child, blocking his shot without even having to exert much effort in doing so.

At 7'4″, Wembanyama has never seen a shot he didn't think he could block, whether it be around the rim or a jump shot from the perimeter. On the contrary, it's extremely difficult if not impossible for opposing defenders to even contest, let alone block, Wembanyama's jump shot on the other end of the floor. That dynamic skillset, combined with a level of agility and ball-handling that shouldn't be possible for someone his size, is what made Wembanyama the consensus number one overall pick in this past NBA Draft and the most highly coveted prospect since one LeBron James in 2003.

If the early results are any indication, Wembanyama is well on his way to becoming a superstar in the NBA.