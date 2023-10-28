On Friday evening, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs took on the Houston Rockets in what was the second game of the season for both teams, with both looking to get into the win column for the first time in the new campaign. Wembanyama had an impressive debut against the Dallas Mavericks, but he might have made the most electric play of his young Spurs career early on against Houston.

Early on in the game, Wembanyama spotted a lob pass intended for his teammate Jeremy Sochan and instead took the ball and dunked it himself, showing off his immense wingspan and impressive athleticism in the process.

Some noted that it seems as though Victor Wembanyama is an ever-present target for the Spurs' guard rotation, even if it comes at the expense of his own teammates.

It's not often you see a player get posterized in the NBA by someone who plays on his own team.

At 7'4″, Victor Wembanyama has one of the most unique physical profiles in recent NBA history, combining these tools with incredible agility and a soft shooting touch that allowed him to become the number one draft selection for the Spurs this past summer.

Wembanyama's wingspan and mobility also enable him to be a major deterrent on the defensive end of the floor, where he made a variety of highlight reel blocks during the NBA preseason.

Although the Spurs may not be expected to garner many wins this season, with a player as talented as Wembanyama, anything is possible.