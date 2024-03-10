A loss to the San Antonio Spurs without Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell is the latest bump in the Golden State Warriors' woefully uneven season. Although they didn’t have Stephen Curry in action, losing to this Spurs team without their superstar in the making and his most important supporting cast member at home is brutal.
Jonathan Kuminga had a solid game with 26 points on 10-17 shooting while Klay Thompson scored a game-high 27 points in the 126-113 loss. The Spurs saw five players tally at least 15 points, three of them scoring 20. Keldon Johnson scored the most with 22 on top of leading the game with 11 rebounds. Tre Jones recorded 11 assists. San Antonio led by 10 for all by 25 seconds of the second half.
Thompson gave Kuminga credit for his strong performance but said that the Warriors have to “flush” the loss and keep going.
“Unfortunate night at the office for everybody but Jon was great tonight at the rim and hopefully he takes that same approach when we see them on Monday. Just a bad loss, though,” Thompson said. “I mean, just not good. But we'll flush it and bounce back Monday.”
The biggest highlight from the Warriors from this game was seeing tennis legend Roger Federer sitting courtside. Or maybe it was the Steve Kerr doppelgänger. Losing these games when they’re trying to get out of the play-in game can absolutely come back to bite them. They also serve as greater evidence that the team around Curry has little shot to hold its own with the great teams of the Western Conference.
Curry is dealing with an ankle injury that will be reevaluated after the Warriors' second game against the Spurs. Critical matchups against the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers await them soon after.