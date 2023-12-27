There appears to be no need to be concerned over Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama's ankle injury.

The San Antonio Spurs' hopes of turning things around rest on the broad shoulders of 19-year old rookie Victor Wembanyama, making protecting his health the utmost priority for the franchise at the moment. And in the aftermath of the ankle injury that kept Wembanyama out on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks and kept him to just 24 minutes on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz, it's not the biggest surprise to see the Spurs err on the side of caution with him.

Gregg Popovich already ruled Wembanyama out from playing both games of their upcoming back-to-back on Thursday and Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, with the Spurs head coach feeling as though the team's prized rookie wasn't at 100 percent health against the Jazz.

Spurs fans should not be overly concerned for Victor Wembanyama's well-being, thankfully, with the rookie saying that he feels alright and that he doesn't think that he's suffering from any lingering effects of the ankle injury he sustained.

“[My ankle] was fine. No pain or discomfort,” Wembanyama declared, via Hector Ledesma, Spurs beat reporter for ClutchPoints.

Spurs postgame Asked #VictorWebanyama how the ankle felt tonight. Had 15 points, 7 rebounds in the #Spurs 130-118 loss to Utah.⬇️#PorVida pic.twitter.com/NgpsHSf4bm — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) December 27, 2023

Given Victor Wembanyama's huge frame, any lower-body injury will be a point of concern, regardless of how minor a knock purportedly may be. After all, many 7-footers that came before the Spurs rookie have succumbed to similar issues. Nevertheless, it doesn't seem like this ankle injury will have any long-term effects whatsoever.

Wembanyama put up 15 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks in his return from a one-game absence, an impressive performance all things considered.