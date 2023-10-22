San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is easily the most exciting prospect the NBA has seen since LeBron James over two decades ago. Wembanyama dazzled in his professional career in France and has impressed so far through NBA preseason play. However, it's not all about the spotlight for the Spurs future star.

“Definitely a big achievement that nobody can take away from me… Being the first ever [French player] drafted first overall is a big, big achievement to me.” Victor Wembanyma on what going #1 means to be him 🙌 (via @BallySportsSA)pic.twitter.com/Iqk5Pl3wRW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 22, 2023

Wembanyama recognizes the significance of being drafted first overall, especially to the Spurs franchise. He joined Hall-of-Fame legends David Robinson and Tim Duncan as the third No. 1 overall pick by San Antonio. In both Robinson's and Duncan's rookie campaigns, the Spurs finished with an impressive 56-26 record. Wembanyama's skillset has people wondering if he'll be able to propel his team toward immediate contention. His play in the preseason has shown flashes of dominance on both ends of the floor. The sky is the limit for Wembanyama.

However, personal accolades and success are not the top priority for Wembanyama. He knows being taken first overall is a huge achievement that comes with high expectations, but Wemby's love for his home country has stayed close to his heart. He takes great pride in being the first player drafted number one overall from France. Wemby knows it's an incredible honor, and seems to have his head set square on his shoulders.

Victor Wembanyama's impact as the Spurs season begins should be entertaining to watch. San Antonio finished 22-60 last year, which was tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. The Spurs are in desperate need of a spark, and Wembanyama is set to step in as a spark plug and potential leader on a very young team.

An exciting season for the San Antonio tips off this Wednesday night when they take on the Mavericks.