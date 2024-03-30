Victory Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson had a historic duel that NBA fans will remember for years to come. It might sound farfetched because we're only a couple of weeks away from the playoffs and the Spurs are nowhere near the top eight-to-ten spots to compete for a playoff birth. But, on a random Friday night in March, the duo put up numbers that only two all-time greats ever matched.
Victor Wembanyama had a 40-point, 20-rebound game. Jalen Brunson had 61 points.
This is the 2nd game in NBA history where 1 player had 40 points and 20 rebounds and another player had 60 points.
The other instance came on December 8, 1961 when Elgin Baylor scored 63 points and…
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson had 61 points. This marks the second game in NBA history where one player had 40 points and 20 rebounds, and another player had 60 points. The first occurrence was on December 8, 1961, when Elgin Baylor scored 63 points and Wilt Chamberlain recorded 78 points and 43 rebounds.
Although Jalen Brunson would rather have the victory than the historic achievement, this still is an interesting moment in modern-day NBA culture that shows the immense talent that exists in the league amongst the biggest stars. The NBA community took to Twitter/X to post their thoughts about the historic performance from both players.
Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama COMBINED to score 101 points tonight:
This is what the Brunson-Wembanyama matchup looked like
WHAT A GAME! 😳
WHAT A GAME! 😳

Jalen Brunson & Victor Wembanyama ERUPT for new career-highs, but it was the Spurs that ultimately got the W in overtime. 🔥
Victor Wembanyama: 40 points, 20 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 4 turnovers,+1 in the W
Jalen Brunson: 61 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover, +20 in the L
There was a DUEL in San Antonio tonight. Amazing basketball. pic.twitter.com/EatNY8PAHi
Jalen Brunson AND Victor Wembanyama
X user @msjnba made a funny quip about the type of player that both Brunson and Wembanyama need to truly compete, “Thibs, dreaming of a defensive center like Victor Wembanyama. Wemby, dreaming of a point guard like Jalen Brunson.”
@Projectnba1 tweeted his awe at the display, saying, “JALEN BRUNSON VS VICTOR WEMBANYAMA GAME OF THE YEAR OMG”
Meanwhile, @peacefullvegan dropped some deeper knowledge on Brunson and Wembanyama's stats.
“Jalen Brunson's 47 shots tonight are the most by a player in a loss since 1993. 47 fga is tied for 3rd most in any game since 83-84. Kobe had 50 fga in 2016 in a win. MJ had 49 fga in 1993 in a loss. Victor Wembanyama having 40 points and 20 rebounds as a rookie is amazing.”
@JustinTFried posted, “Knicks/Spurs has been one of the best basketball games I’ve seen in recent memory. Incredible performances by two special, special players in Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama. What a game man.”