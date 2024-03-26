The New York Knicks routed the Detroit Pistons 124-99 behind a record-setting night from New York shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo.
DiVincenzo had 40 points and set the Knicks' record for most made 3-pointers in a single game, with 11 made threes on Monday night.
After the game, he clowned friend and teammate Jalen Brunson, per Knicks on MSG:
Donte DiVincenzo reflects on a career-high 40 point night where he broke the Knicks team record with 11 3PM:
DiVincenzo broke the Knicks' single-game record of 10 that was held by J.R. Smith and Evan Fournier, moving into third in the NBA in 3-pointers made this season.
He would have had one more, but one of his 3s in the third quarter was later overturned because he had first stepped out of bounds.
Villanova boys
DiVincenzo, Brunson, and Knicks guard Josh Hart are making headlines for their relentless teasing of each other as much as they do for their play on the court. All three players starred at Villanova and won a National Championship together in 2016. Brunson and DiVincenzo won a second title together in 2018 after Hart had entered the NBA Draft.
This comradery is a clear part of what is driving the Knicks' success this season. Not only does New York have a talented roster, but they're anchored by the three friends who have seen ample success playing together.
The Knicks are back
Behind the aforementioned players, as well as recently acquired forward OG Anunoby, the Knicks are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. New York currently sits at 43-28, good for fourth place in the standings.
Getting healthy will be of the utmost importance, as key players such as Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are currently battling injuries. On Monday, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau provided important injury updates on both players – saying that Julius Randle is feeling good but hasn’t been cleared yet for full contact.
Randle's been doing controlled contact but hasn’t been taking live contact for the Knicks. He's been in this stage of rehab for a few weeks, but Thibs said he hasn't had a setback.
Anunoby went through some parts of shootaround, a positive step toward a return to the court. But Thibodeau says the irritation in Anunoby’s surgically repaired elbow still needs to subside further for him to return to the floor.
Randle and Anunoby still don't have exact injury return timelines. The Randle update is somewhat concerning, as the Knicks star is not seemingly progressing as quick as New York may have expected. The good news is that Randle reportedly did not suffer a setback.
For Anunoby, he may be getting close to a return. However, the fact that the “irritation” in Anunoby's elbow “still needs to subside” leaves his timetable in question for now.