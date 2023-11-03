Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been sensational to begin his rookie year, recently joining the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Just five games into his NBA career, Victor Wembanyama already looks like an All-Star in the making. The San Antonio Spurs have their new superstar talent and he has been everything they have needed not only in their frontcourt, but from an offensive leader perspective.

Wembanyama currently leads the Spurs in scoring at 20.6 points per game and his fingerprints have been all over this young team's early season success. Playing a huge role in San Antonio's recent 20-point comeback win against the Phoenix Suns earlier this week, Wemby once again displayed his brilliance in Phoenix, recording a career-high 38 points and 10 rebounds against Kevin Durant and the Suns.

Over the final six and a half minutes of the game, Wembanyama went 3-of-3 from the floor, including a made three and three made free-throws. The rookie ended up scoring 10 of the Spurs' final 16 points of the game, propelling them to a 132-121 victory.

As much as Wemby's 38-point night and all the records he set are impressive, the French phenom has now put himself in the same conversation for this season as Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Those two guys are pretty good at basketball, so Spurs fans are going to like see Wembanyama's name next to that of James and Curry.

After scoring 10 total points in the fourth quarter on Thursday night against the Suns, Wembanyama has now tallied 43 total points in the fourth quarter and overtime this season. This ranks third in the league behind only James (58) and Curry (46), per ESPN Stats and Info.

Believe it or not, Wemby is one of the most clutch players in the league right now.

It is still early and there is a lot of basketball yet to be played, but what the first overall pick has been able to achieve when it matters most is incredible. In the fourth quarter and overtime, Wembanyama is averaging 8.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 16-for-22 (72.7%) from the floor.

Stepping up when the Spurs have needed him most, Victor Wembanyama is certainly a player to watch in the Clutch Player of the Year race. Sacramento Kings All-Star De'Aaron Fox took home this honor last season for his fourth quarter heroics, which is why Wemby may very well be next with his usage rate only set to increase as the season progresses.