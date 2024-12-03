San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is listed as “probable” on the team's injury report released on the eve of their match-up vs. the Phoenix Suns, via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. It's notable considering Sochan hasn't played since November 4 and could boost a Spurs that, led by Victor Wembanyama, has been playing as well as the franchise has in several years.

Before a left thumb injury, Sochan was averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and three assists through seven games. Including Wemby, the top ten pick from the 2022 NBA Draft may have been playing the best of any Spur to start the season.

Jeremy Sochan could return after hot start

In a vast 180 from a season ago, the former Baylor Bear enjoyed a great start to the year. In the fall of 2023, Sochan was moved to point guard as the Spurs tried to expand a versatile skill set for his size. Sochan struggled with the transition and made no bones about it. Fast forward a year and the difference in his game has been as noticeable as what the team is doing now.

Through the first two weeks of the season the former ninth overall pick of his draft led the Spurs in scoring and thrice led them in rebounding in helping them win three of their first six games. Sochan played just 12 minutes in a 113-104 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers when he suffered a fracture in his left thumb. The next day (November 5), the team announced that their forward would have surgery that week.

Not including that night vs. the Clippers, when he exited in the second quarter with the injury, Sochan scored at least at least 17 points in all but one of his first six games. And that came in a blowout win at the Utah Jazz in which San Antonio didn't need much from their two-time Rising Star, who still reached double figures that night with 11 points.

He registered double-doubles in victories against the Houston Rockets (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Minnesota Timberwolves (19 points, 10 rebounds). Houston is a fraction away from the top spot in the West Standings while Minnesota is coming off a berth in the last year's Conference Finals.

Sochan helped lift the Spurs early as Wembanyama struggled to find his three-point shot and with Devin Vassell out as he recovered from off-season foot surgery. Wemby has since turned his shooting around while Vassell is back after a knee contusion. At 11-9, the Spurs are above .500 through 20 games for the first time since the 2020-2021 season.