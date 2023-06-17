Everyone around the NBA world is excited for Victor Wembanyama to make his NBA debut and the draft hasn't even happened yet. The projected No. 1 overall pick is being considered a future superstar by all of the experts and analysts. However, we may get to see Wemby before the season begins, as he recently hinted at his NBA Summer League plans.

"Are you gonna play in Summer League?" Victor Wembanyama: "A little bit." 🤏🏽 👀 (h/t @SpursNation_SA)pic.twitter.com/IXKEqkbdaa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 17, 2023

He was asked during a recent game if he plans to play in the summer league, to which he responded “a little bit.”

Wembanyama doesn't have much to prove in the summer league. In fact, one may argue there's more risk than reward. Chet Holmgren was the No. 2 overall pick last year but suffered an injury before the 2022-23 campaign even got underway.

That said, Victor Wembanyama would still benefit from playing in the league. Additionally, fans from all over would travel to see him without question.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Spurs' thoughts on Victor Wembanyama playing in the summer league

The San Antonio Spurs, the owners of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, are reportedly hopeful he will participate to some degree. San Antonio likely wants to see him in action ahead of training camp and the season.

It will certainly be interesting to watch Victor Wembanyama throughout his rookie season in the NBA. There's no shortage of pressure on him, as he's already favored to win the Rookie of the Year award. If he can deal with the pressure and avoid the injury bug, there's no denying the fact that Wemby will be a future star.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his NBA Summer League status.