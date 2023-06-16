There's been speculation that Victor Wembanyama won't be part of the San Antonio Spurs 2023 NBA Summer League plans. That might not necessarily be the case when it comes to the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. A new report suggests that Wembanyama could join the Spurs for Summer League in Las Vegas next month.

Victor Wembanyama isn't expected to play every game on the Spurs' Summer League schedule. But the team is hopeful that Wembanyama will participate in San Antonio's Summer League to some degree, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Wembanyama will have several opportunities to play for the Spurs this summer. San Antonio will participate in the fifth annual California Classic Summer League, which the Sacramento Kings will host from July 3-5. The NBA's Summer League that most basketball fans are familiar with is scheduled for July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

The Spurs will be wise to proceed with caution when it comes to putting Wembanyama in Summer League games. It isn't just that Wembanyama is the best prospect in at least the last two decades. Unlike college basketball players who will be taken in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama's season just ended. The phenom was just eliminated, along with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, in his French League's championship series.

Some league executives and coaches believe that Wembanyama will be an All-Star in his rookie season. The Spurs could decide that there's no need to risk any kind of injury with their franchise cornerstone this summer.

Exactly one week after Wembanyama played the final game of his professional season, he'll be taken by the Spurs with the first overall draft pick. The 19-year-old averaged 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.