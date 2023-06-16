We are less than a week away from the 2023 NBA Draft where the San Antonio Spurs will officially make Victor Wembanyama the No. 1 overall pick. Spurs fans will be pumped to see that Victor Wembanyama is currently the odds on favorite to win Rookie of the Year, followed by Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren.

Victor Wembanyama is the HEAVY favorite to win NBA ROTY at -180, ahead of Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren 🫨 (@FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/3meHLgcdi6 — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) June 16, 2023

Victor Wembanyama sits at -180 to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award, a massive favorite over Scoot Henderson with the second best odds. Henderson is at +600 and Chet Holmgren is behind him at +650, while the odds drop above +1000 after that. It comes as no surprise, as Wembanyama is coming into the NBA projecting to be the next great superstar.

Spurs fans are inevitably salivating in preparation for next Thursday and the arrival of their next franchise cornerstone. It hasn't been confirmed that the Spurs are going to draft Wembanyama, but they would be extremely foolish not to. Scoot Henderson is looked at as the next best player in this draft, and many don't even put him in the same class as Victor Wembanyama.

Chet Holmgren is an interesting name to see on this list, as he was taken in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder but missed all of last season due to injury. Thunder fans will also be excited for his return with how tantalizing the future looks right now in Oklahoma City with Shai-Gilgeous Alexander running the show.

Overall, the rookies will be defined by Victor Wembanyama for the 2023-2024 season. If projections become reality, Wembanyama will walk away with the NBA Rookie of the Year award.