The San Antonio Spurs have a long lineage of French stars headlined by Tony Parker. It has now been passed down to Victor Wembanyama. Gregg Popovich does a good job of integrating these stars into their rotations and Tony Parker thinks it will stay the same.

The French basketball superstar posited that the Spurs have found a great fit with Victor Wembanyama. Furthermore, Tony Parker explains why this is the case in a statement with the Associated Press.

“I know he wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny, with the French connection we built over the years. And he is going to keep the legacy going,” he said.

Tony Parker goes into specific detail on how the Spurs could use their new franchise player.

“He is unique. His set of skills is unique. You know, we never saw a guy, a 7-5 (player), shooting like that, and having the dribbling skills that he has, and the way that he plays the game, it is just different. I can’t wait to see him play with the Spurs,” Tony Parker posits.

Furthermore, the off-court presence of Victor Wembanyama is also very Tim Duncan-like which Tony Parker likes a lot.

“He does not care about the pressure and expectation, and I think the Spurs is the perfect place for him,” he declared.

Overall, a lot of pressure and history rides on the back of Victor Wembanyama's stint with the Spurs. Will he crack from the pressure or exceed the expectations?