One of the reasons the San Antonio Spurs signed Chris Paul in free agency is to play an actual point guard who can get the ball to the French phenom Victor Wembanyama in a variety of ways, particularly in the halfcourt offense. Moreover, one of these ways is the alley-oop, which the veteran guard has mastered since his days with the “Lob City” Los Angeles Clippers, where he was just throwing the ball up to high-flyers Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Against the Dallas Mavericks, Chris Paul reminded viewers that he still had moves, breaking Luka Doncic's ankles on a drive to the paint before lobbing the ball up to Wemby for the big finish.

NBA opening week: Spurs vs. Mavericks

This play also harkens back to Chris Paul's first alley-oop to Victor Wembanyama during their preseason game against Orlando, which means the two players have built some solid chemistry since their first day at Spurs training camp.

Moreover, it helps that Paul is one of the few true point guards remaining in the NBA, in the sense that he is a playmaker more than a scorer, though he had to take more of an offensive load in his younger years with the then-New Orleans Hornets.

In today's position-less basketball, pass-first point guards have become a luxury. Every team now demands its guards to prioritize scoring and shot creating over playmaking, and they might have forgotten how useful a guard who sets the table for everyone can be.

As the season progresses, this won't be the only time that the 2024 Rookie of the Year will receive incredibly placed lob passes for easy dunks from the veteran point guard.

Additionally, CP3 can also shoot a reliable mid-range jumper or pass to his shooters on the wing, preventing the defense from keying in on his pick-and-roll actions with Wembanyama all game.

Chris Paul also putting Luka Doncic on skates also shows he still has the handles that made him one of the best point guards of his generation, and he might even help Wemby develop his own dribbling skills, already reminiscent of Kevin Durant.

While the Dallas Mavericks, now with Klay Thompson, are currently the better team, it might not take that long for the Spurs to catch up.