Gregg Popovich continues to be away from the San Antonio Spurs as he recovers from the undisclosed health illness that was deemed serious enough for him to take a break from work. While the number one priority in this matter is Popovich's health, Spurs fans may be raring to know when the 75-year-old head coach will be returning to the sidelines.

The Spurs organization, however, has been giving Popovich the requisite time and space for him to proceed as planned in his recovery. In fact, Chris Paul said that the Spurs' players were not communicating with Popovich out of respect for his recovery process. But Victor Wembanyama revealed that the organization has been updating the squad regarding Popovich's condition and that they are optimistic that he'll be back at his post soon.

“We don't hear a lot from Pop. They keep us informed as much as we're allowed to know. So, I'm not worried about him. I know he's going to come back soon,” Wembanyama said following the Spurs' 118-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, via ESPN.

Indeed, there is not much point to adding to the Spurs players' anxiety by giving them detailed updates on the condition of Popovich. The veteran head coach has even implored his team to proceed as if nothing has changed. It's understandable then why the Spurs are limiting the flow of information regarding Popovich's health and that they are staying positive in this regard.

The Spurs' first four games without Popovich on the bench has been a mixed bag, going 2-2 thus far. But there are far more pressing issues on their mind. Popovich's health is of greater importance than winning basketball games, and hopefully, it won't be long until he returns to the sidelines.

Spurs encounter the growing pains of a young, developing team

Victor Wembanyama has gone through his fair share of rough patches to start the new year; his shooting numbers are currently down from last season, and he's drawing plenty of criticisms for falling in love with the jumpshot instead of being more aggressive on the interior and making use of his 7'4″ build. But the Spurs, despite all that, are 4-5 on the year, with quality wins over the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

As expected, this Spurs core is going to encounter growing pains. Their best player, Wembanyama, is only 20 years of age, and it's not like the team around him is that much more experienced. They may have added Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes this past offseason, but inconsistency from the likes of Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, and even Keldon Johnson should not be too surprising.

The good news is that the Spurs will soon be welcoming Devin Vassell back to the active roster. Vassell has missed the first few weeks of the season due to a foot injury, but now, he'll be back to assume a huge shot-creation burden in the Spurs' backcourt. Vassell could see major improvements in year five of his career, especially when he's now playing alongside one of the greatest point guards of all time.