San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama might be a rookie, but he's showing the maturity and level-headedness of an NBA veteran. Perhaps his professional stint in Europe has helped him develop that mentality, but regardless, it's certainly a great thing for San Antonio.

Following their horrendous 40-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, it wouldn't have been surprising had Wembanyama expressed anger or frustration. Instead of focusing on the 123-83 defeat, however, Wemby opted to look at the bigger picture.

Wembanyama admitted that adversities like the trashing they got from the Clippers will always come, but what's important is how they handle it. They cannot simply get discouraged by such losses. The French phenom even used a popular San Antonio saying in his explanation, noting that they need to live by the “pound the rock” mantra.

“You know, we got, we got a famous saying in San Antonio, it's pound the rock. And it's, you know, it has a deep meaning and how I see it and how I see life is always like adversity, you know, and struggle sometimes,” Wembanyama shared, via Paul Garcia of Project Spurs.

“But it's not about how, it's not about how bad the struggles are going to be, but how persistent we're going to be. But this works for a whole season, but now it's just the beginning of the season, you know, it's just one loss. We're, you know, we're young, we've got a long way to go, but we're going to keep pounding the rock.”

Victor Wembanyama certainly couldn't have said it any better. It's a bad loss for sure, but the Spurs just need to remember their culture that has made them so successful over the years.

It's quite surprising that such words came from a rookie like Wembanyama, but it only goes to show how much he has embraced not only the franchise but also the city of San Antonio.

The Spurs will look to bounce back when they play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. It won't be easy, but the team just needs to remember Wemby's message: “pound the rock!”