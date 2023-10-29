We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for this captivating NBA Western Conference matchup between 1-1 teams. The must-watch San Antonio Spurs (1-1) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) for a late-night Sunday tilt. Check out our NBA odds series for our Spurs-Clippers prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are 1-1 after losing their season opener to the Dallas Mavericks, but bouncing back and beating the Houston Rockets in overtime during their last game. They've been outperforming their expectations and while we're just two games into the season, Victor Wembanyama is already looking like everything we'd though he'd be.

The Los Angeles Clippers handily beat the Trail Blazers in their season opener but dropped a tough game in their last loss to the Utah Jazz. They'll be missing a number of players due to injury in this one, but they're excited to come back home and continue their winnings ways against this young Spurs squad.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Clippers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +9.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Clippers: -9.5 (-108)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs surprised a lot of people in their season opener and they were able to give the Dallas Mavericks a run for their money. The story all offseason has been Victor Wembanyama and what kind of impact he would make on an NBA floor for the Spurs. Well, it's seeming as though he's already turning into a problem for teams to figure out and when he's looking to score in the fourth quarter, there's not much that can stand in his way. In fact, his own teammates sometimes get in his own way as he works the offensive glass and tries to man the paint.

Devin Vassell is slowly emerging as this team's best scorer and he's already notched 50 points through the first two games of the season. Keldon Johnson is also coming into his own as a scorer and when the Spurs are limiting their turnovers, they become an extremely tough team to stop. They're fully healthy and listed as big underdogs – don't be surprised if the Spurs can turn this into another thriller in the fourth quarter.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Los Angeles Clippers are slowly easing into their season and it's clear that they're continuing to shake off some rust from the offseason. They dropped a bad loss to the Utah Jazz and while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard had 36 and 25, respectively, their other starters failed to produce much of anything else in the loss. They struggled to shoot the three and Ivica Zubac was a non-factor in the rebounding department. It'll take much more than just George and Leonard for this team to be competitive, so look for a stronger showing this time around.

For the Clippers to be successful, they'll need to see more consistent play out of Russell Westbrook. He hasn't been much of a scoring factor with PG and Kawhi constantly getting more looks, but that doesn't mean he cant turn into a facilitator in his new role. With just four assists in their last game, the Clippers would benefit greatly from Westbrook taking a pass-first approach as he tries to draw defenders to himself.

Final Spurs-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are missing Terance Mann and Marcus Morris ahead of this matchup, so they may be a little thin when looking towards their bench for relief. The Spurs, on the other hand, are fully healthy and they're playing much better than we expected to see. This is a wide spread considering the Clippers are banged up at the moment and with Zubac not playing too well, we could see Wembanyama have another good game in the paint. For our prediction, let's go with the underdog Spurs to cover the spread as they impress on the road.

Final Spurs-Clippers Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +9.5 (-112)