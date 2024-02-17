Spurs' Victor Wembanyama receives praise from Kevin Durant during All-Star Weekend.

Kevin Durant spent time with the media at the NBA All-Star Weekend and provided some insight on his peers. One of which was San Antonio Spurs' rookie, Victor Wembanyama. The Phoenix Suns star had nothing but nice things to say, as he gave Wembanyama some high praise.

Ultimately, Durant sees a long successful career for Wembanyama. The future Hall of Famer believes the rookie phenom can “achieve anything” in the NBA. When it comes down to it, Kevin Durant believes the sky is the limit for Victor Wembanyama.

“He can achieve anything he wants in this game. He's only getting more comfortable as time goes on… Luckily, I'm on my way out, so I won't have to deal with it too much.”

To have someone like Kevin Durant offer that kind of praise is music to Spurs' fans ears. Durant is a future Hall of Famer and is arguably the best pure scorer in league history. He obviously sees something special in Wembanyama, as does the majority of the league.

Wembanyama seems to be on his way to greatness early on in his career. He's already making noise as the Spurs‘ go-to man, as he's clearly NBA material. His potential is through the roof as Wemby is already averaging 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game as a rookie. He isn't even at his ceiling yet, which is crazy considering how good he already is.

Wemby's talents will be on full display during the NBA All-Star Weekend. We should expect him to continue playing at a high level once the regular season kicks off once again. Although the Spurs aren't the best team in the league right now, the future looks incredibly bright with Victor Wembanyama leading the way.